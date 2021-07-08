Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Earnings boom is expected a year after pandemic-driven skid

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street is gearing up for a slew of blockbuster earnings over the next few weeks as companies issue their results for the April-June quarter. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Wall Street#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Financial Reportshuskeradio.com

Union Pacific Q2 Profit Jumps 59% as Volume Grows 22%

Union Pacific’s second-quarter profit jumped 59% as the railroad hauled 22% more cargo than a year ago when shipments fell to the lowest levels of the coronavirus pandemic. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per share during the quarter. That’s up from $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share, a year ago. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks climb on Wall Street as more company earnings roll in

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for a second straight day Wednesday following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
StocksTidewater News

Union Pacific inventory jumps after document earnings that rose above expectations

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. jumped 2.2% in premarket buying and selling Thursday, after the railroad operator reported document outcomes for the second-quarter, as revenue and income rose above expectations within the face of continued provide chain disruptions, significantly within the intermodal enterprise. Net revenue grew to $1.80 billion, or $2.72 a share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.67 a share, within the year-ago interval. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.55. Revenue rose 30% to $5.50 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.36 billion. Bulk income rose 19% to $1.65 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.63 billion, whereas industrial income elevated 24% to $1.86 billion to beat expectations of $1.82 billion. Total income carloads will increase 22% to 2.1 million. “The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results,” mentioned Chief Executive Lance Fritz. “As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation.” The inventory has tacked on 4.3% 12 months thus far, whereas the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
Financial ReportsForbes

What To Expect From Union Pacific Stock After Q2 Earnings?

Union Pacific is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Union Pacific to post revenue and earnings slightly below the consensus estimates. That said, the company likely navigated well over the latest quarter, driven by an expected increase in intermodal demand as well as a rebound in bulk and industrial freight. Furthermore, the company has been able to keep its overall costs in check even during the challenging environment of the pandemic, a trend expected to continue in Q2, as well.
EconomyLaw.com

Dutch Hiring Market Booming After Pandemic-Induced Lull

The Dutch legal job market is booming, according to the latest market update from recruitment giant Robert Walters, which is based on data from labour market intelligence tool Jobfeed. A little over 3,100 jobs were advertised this quarter according to Robert Walters’ analysis. Compared to the 2,651 open vacancies seen...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Q2 Earnings Reports Confirm Economic Boom Ahead

We are off to a great start in the Q2 earnings season, with the big banks coming out with a much stronger profitability picture relative to what they were able to show in the preceding periods. This reconfirms our bullish earnings outlook that envisions estimates going up significantly over the...
MarketsTimes Daily

Global shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Thursday after China reported its economic growth slowed in the April-June quarter to a still robust 7.9%. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Q2 Earnings Preview: Bank Reports Could Show Pandemic Trading Boom Almost Over

With the largest U.S. banks reporting their second-quarter earnings this week as Q2 earnings season kicks off, investors don’t have much to complain about. The KBW Bank Index is up more than 70% during the past year, double the gains delivered by the S&P 500 during the same period. This remarkable performance during one of the deepest recessions in U.S. history is a testament to their resilient business models, which were developed after the 2008 financial crisis.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Schindler's earnings

Schindler will report earnings from the last quarter on July 23. Analysts on Wall Street predict Schindler will release earnings per share of CHF 1.95. Follow Schindler stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On July 23, Schindler is reporting latest earnings. 4 analysts expect earnings of CHF 1.95...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Las Vegas Sands, CSX, Texas Instruments & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the casino giant slipped 2% in extended trading after the company missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line during the second quarter. Las Vegas Sands lost 26 cents per share excluding items, compared to the expected loss of 16 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.17 billion, short of the expected $1.41 billion.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Chipmaker Intel Handily Beats Second-Quarter Sales, Profit Goals

Chipmaker Intel (INTC) late Thursday easily beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter. Intel stock rose in extended trading. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.28 a share on sales of $19.63 billion in the June quarter. Analysts expected Intel earnings of $1.07 a share on sales of $17.81 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, Intel earned $1.23 a share on sales of $19.73 billion.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

INTERVIEW: Dow sees extended runway for growth with recovery in early stages - CFO

NEW YORK (ICIS)--US-based Dow expects an extended period of growth with the global economic recovery still in the early stages, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. “We continue to see increasingly positive macros and are in the early stages of an economic recovery. That recovery will be different in different regions of the world and certainly the Delta variant may hinder that recovery in certain places,” said Howard Ungerleider, CFO of Dow, in an interview with ICIS.
StocksTimes Daily

Stocks move lower, pull indexes below recent record highs

Stocks fell Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
WorldTimes Daily

Thai AstraZeneca vaccine production falls short of target

BANGKOK (AP) — Production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a factory in Thailand has fallen short of its target, likely delaying the country's plan to acquire a total of 61 million doses until next May, a government official said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Lifestylekentlive.news

Staycation boom earning £21k a year for holiday let owners

Some owners of UK holiday properties have made more than £21,000 because of the staycation boom, a report suggests. According to research from Sykes Holiday Cottages, three in five (62%) are planning to enjoy a staycation as their main break this year, up from 50% in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Retirement levels expected to surge after pandemic-era slump: RBC report

A new report from RBC Economics says it expects a renewed surge of retirements in the second half of this year as Canada works to get past the pandemic. Senior economist Andrew Agopsowicz says in the report that the number of retirements fell about 20 per cent last year compared with the 12 months ended February 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy