Another heat wave for the Central Coast’s interior locations, but who is most impacted by extreme temps?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) It’s summer and the weekend is upon us, which means many people will want to get out and play, but for the next few days it comes with a warning. Another round of heat is sitting on the Central Coast's doorstep. This comes just a week after the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, killed hundreds.

Pinnacles National Park, Hollister Hills, and the Los Padres National Forest, are a few hot spots for outdoor weekend activities. However, many interior locations like these will be under an excessive heat warning with

temperatures expected to reach those triple digits. A key ingredient for heat related illnesses, especially for those visiting from out of town.

“We get a lot of people who come from the coast that come over for hiking and they are not use to the weather. So, 80 degrees over here is really hot. When they start hiking or go up to Hollister Hills, you’re realizing that you are up to 80s, 90s, even 100 degree weather,” Charlie Bedolla, Acting Chief Hollister Fire Department.

Tourists from the Bay Area and the Central Valley hoping to beat their own heat, Bedolla says, find themselves in trouble thinking they will be cooler in some of these recreational areas in San Benito and South Monterey County.

“Everybody has to realize that heat related injurers are the number one cause of death in the U.S. So, it’s important that people do stay hydrated during these heat related times,” continued Bedolla.

In 2020, there were 51 heat related fatalities. The 30-year average is 138, ranking heat above other weather-related deaths, according to the National Weather Service statistics on weather related fatalities and injuries.

And we’re all susceptible to it, some more than others.

“People suffering with a little heat exhaustion, which probably is the primary, causes secondary where it’s a twisted ankle, or a slip, or a fall. People a lot of time will have high blood pressure where they are just passing out,” mentioned Bedolla.

Already this year there has been three rescue efforts at Pinnacles National Park. Often times a rescue helicopter will assist to get someone down from a trail, which requires coordination from several different agencies involved, from park staff to first responders. Those having to work out in the elements tend to also suffer. Bedolla added, first responders assisting with the rescue efforts can also fall victim to heat exhaustion. But, it’s not just those enjoying the great outdoors.

“Primarily it will be the elderly that end up coming in. But we do have a very large migrant population around here that does work out in the field regularly. And they they generally take care of a lot,” Jon Estey, Manager of Plant Operations at Mee Memorial Hospital.

In addition, small children and those with underlining medical conditions are at higher risk. Even if you are use to the heat, it’s best to stay aware.

“Pay attention to any type of mental changes in loved ones that start acting odd or a little weird. Make sure you get into a clear area and keep an eye on them. Exhaustion comes quick, especially with the elderly. So they'll be doing fine one moment and not doing fine the next,” said Estey.

If you do plan to get out during a toasty weekend, limit your activities to the early morning hours, stay hydrated, and don’t over exert yourself.

