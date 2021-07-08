Why George Washington Never Had Kids Of His Own

The United States' first president is remembered as an expert military leader, the guy with a mouth full of cellulose, instead of the usual dentin, and the super-honest kid who could never "tell a lie." However, as with most historical figures, much of George Washington's image in the popular collective memory has its roots in fable, rather than fact. As History.com notes, he was a better spy than military commander, and Washington's teeth were not made of wood, as the legend states. Also, as Mount Vernon clarifies, that whole story about him coming clean after taking his new hatchet to his father's cherry tree was a myth made up by an early biographer of Washington.