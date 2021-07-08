Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

7 people caught driving through library yard to cross Canada/US border

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEkYs_0arF169y00

DERBY LINE, Vt. — Seven people were returned to Canada after they tried to get into the United States by driving through a lawn at a library that straddles the border between the two countries.

Video of the incident was shared by the chief patrol agent for the Swanton Sector.

The SUV was driving by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House near Derby Line, Vermont, on July 4, The Associated Press reported. The vehicle cut through the library’s yard to enter the U.S. and nearly hit another vehicle in the process.

The SUV was caught eventually and border patrol said the people inside, who were from Canada, France and Romania, were returned to Canada, the AP reported.

The library was founded in 1901 at that location so it could be accessible to both Americans and Canadians. The entrance is technically in Vermont, but Canadians are allowed to use it without having a customs post. The library has temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it does offer some mobile services with free delivery to people from a limited area in Canada, and currently offers both mobile and curbside pickup for residents of the U.S., according to the library website.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
55K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Border Patrol#The Swanton Sector#Canada Romania#The Haskell Free Library#The Associated Press#Ap#Americans#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

7 sent back to Canada after using library lawn to enter US

DERBY LINE, Vt. — Seven people apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada were immediately returned to Canada, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday. Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol shows the car...
Public Safetyfox35orlando.com

SUV from Canada drives across library lawn to illegally enter U.S.

DERBY LINE, Vt. - Seven people apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada were immediately returned to Canada, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday. Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol show the car...
Public HealthKHQ Right Now

US-Canada border could open to fully vaccinated Americans in August

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September. Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces and...
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Aug. 21

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among unvaccinated Americans, the United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada to essential travel only for at least another month. What You Need To Know. The United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Canada To Reopen Border To US Visitors Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – Canada will fully open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. visitors on Aug. 9. Tourists will need to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, and they will not have to quarantine. Canada plans to allow fully vaccinated visitors from other countries on...
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

US extends restrictions on travel to Canada until Aug. 21

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The United States has extended the non-essential travel ban to Canada until Aug. 21. Canada announced earlier this week that the border would open to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens beginning Aug. 9. The ban extension was posted by the Department of Homeland Security to the Federal...
Immigrationlakeplacidnews.com

US extends Canadian non-essential travel ban across border until Aug. 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending a “non-essential” travel ban for Canadians and Mexicans across the border until Aug. 21, according to a document published in the Federal Register on Thursday, July 22. The travel ban, issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was set to expire on...
U.S. PoliticsFlight Global.com

Canada to open border to vaccinated travellers from the US

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the country may lift its entry restriction for vaccinated travellers from the USA by the middle of next month. During a call with the country’s provincial and territorial premiers on 15 July, Trudeau “indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel” according to a readout of that call published by the government and posted to its website.
AmericasTravelPulse

ACTA Hails Cruise Ship and Canada-US Border Opening Announcements

ACTA has issued the following statement in regards to Canada's decision on the border and on cruise ships in Canadian waters. “ACTA is pleased to hear the announcements from the federal government this week that fully vaccinated Americans might be allowed into Canada later in August and fully vaccinated international visitors in September," said president Wendy Paradis. "This is in line with what ACTA has been hearing from contacts in the government.
Public SafetyArgus Press

Number of missing on Mexico's highway of death rises to 71

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 71 people have gone missing this year on a highway between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said Wednesday. Earlier estimates by relatives of the victims — at least half a dozen of whom are U.S. residents...
Ely, MNboreal.org

Additional closures announced in BWCAW near US-Canada border

A helicopter drops water on the Delta Lake fire east of Ely, Minn., earlier this week. Pennsylvania Type 2IA Crew | Courtesy Superior National Forest. The Superior National Forest is announcing additional closures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) effective July 18, 2021, due to wildfires in Canada’s Quetico Provincial Park that have the potential to spread to the US side of the border. Recent reconnaissance flights conducted by fire managers have indicated an increase in fire behavior, despite the lighter winds; and fuels in this area are pre-heating and becoming more volatile. Similar to the closures announced on July 15, this latest BWCAW closure order will remain in effect for at least seven days or until it is safe to open the area again.
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

US-Canada Border Will Be Open for 2021 Waterfowl Hunting Season

The long wait is over for waterfowlers as the Canadian government makes plan to reopen the border in early August. The US-Canada border has been closed with stringent travel restrictions since March 2020. American waterfowlers haven’t been able to travel above the border and have been anxiously awaiting any news as to if it will reopen prior to the 2021 fall hunting season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy