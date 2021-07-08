Data Breaches Are Up 38 Percent in Q2 2021; The Identity Theft Resource Center Predicts a New All-Time High by Year's End
The number of individuals impacted by a data compromise is down 20 percent quarter-over-quarter. Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, released its U.S. data breach findings for the first half (H1) of 2021. According to the data breach analysis, publicly-reported U.S. data breaches are up 38 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (491 compromises) compared to the first quarter (Q1). However, the number of individuals impacted (52.8 million) is down 20 percent over that same timespan.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0