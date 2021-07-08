Wilkes recognizes student e-Mentors

Wilkes University recognized graduating students who served as e-Mentors. Logan Biechy of Danielsville was one of those e-Mentors. First-year student e-Mentors are upperclassman who provide experience and support to incoming students at Wilkes University. While the program begins at orientation, e-Mentors work with their assigned group throughout the fall semester to offer guidance and knowledge that will help with the transition to college life. The program helps each new student connect with peers, upperclassmen and the institution as a whole.