KSP investigating Lawrence Co. murder

LOWMANSVILLE Kentucky State Police have confirmed a man found dead Tuesday inside a home in Lowmansville was murdered, according to a press release.

Carl Daniels, 58, was found dead inside a home at the Peach Orchard community near State Route 2033 in Lowmansville, a small unincorporated area near the Lawrence/Johnson County line. An autopsy was performed Wednesday in Frankfort, revealing Daniels died as a result of homicide.

Kentucky State Police Post 14 spokesman Trooper Shane Goodall could not provide additional details at this time, citing the integrity of the investigation. He did say troopers found evidence at the scene that led law enforcement to conclude “it was 100% foul play.”

Daniels was initially found by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which called in KSP to the scene.

The case is being investigated by Detective Jeff Kelley of KSP.

