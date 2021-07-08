Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kristen Bell Plays a Housewife Who Starts an Illegal Coupon Scheme in First Trailer for Queenpins

By Maria Pasquini
Posted by 
People
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are taking extreme couponing to a new level!. In the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Queenpins, which is based on a true story, Bell stars as Connie, a suburban housewife who starts an illegal coupon club alongside her best friend JoJo (Howell-Baptiste). "The system...

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

114K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Jojo
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Vince Vaughn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Celebrity News#First Trailer#U S Postal Inspector#Instagram#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosthisis50.com

Queenpins (2021) | Official Trailer

Inspired by a true story, #QUEENPINS is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (#KristenBell) and her best pal JoJo (#KirbyHowellBaptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.
TV & VideosVulture

Queenpins Trailer: Breaking Bad for Coupon Moms

And you would do it too for free groceries! The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two extreme couponers gone rogue in Queenpins. In the brand-new trailer, everyday women Connie (Bell) and Jojo (Howell-Baptiste) fall prey to everyday money woes like all-consuming debt, leading them to try organized crime. After Connie receives dozens of free coupons when she complains about a product, she and Jojo devise a plan that grifts millions from mega-corporations. “It’s like Robin Hood,” Jojo says. “We gotta steal these coupons and sell them to families who really need them. That’s money in the bank.” Inspired by a true story, the coupon ring is closed in on by authorities — a loss-prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) and a U.S. postal inspector packing heat (Vince Vaughn) — but the women have a little help from Bebe Rexha, who plays a tech-savvy, criminal mastermind. “So, what are we dealing with?” A SWAT team member asks in the trailer. “Gun loaders? Drug dealers?” Worse: Women with a vendetta against society. Queenpins hits theaters September 10 and Paramount+ soon.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Joins Allison Janney, Ben Platt in Wedding Comedy From Amazon, FilmNation (Exclusive) Kristen Bell is joining Allison Janney and Ben Platt to star in The People We Hate at the Wedding, a comedy that sees Amazon Studios partnering with FilmNation to produce. Adapting the novel…. Kristen Bell &...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight!’ to Premiere After the Tokyo Olympics

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are heading up Family Game Fight!, a new NBC reality game show series debuting on Sunday, August 8, after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony. The pair will face off against each other as they are “adopted” into a family of four in a battle for $100,000. The teams will test brains, brawn and family bonds in a series of fun-filled and larder-than-life games in an attempt to win the big cash prize.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Will Kristen Bell Narrate the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

Will the original Gossip Girl narrator Kristen Bell return for the reboot?. The new Gossip Girl series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on July 8. Luckily, Bell will be reprising her role as the anonymous narrator for the new class of Upper East Siders. The series will follow a bunch of private schoolers in the new age of social media.
Retailbizjournals

Kristen Bell expands her CBD skincare line

Kristen Bell’s CBD body care line will branch into facial care this month with a moisturizer. The new “Look Alive” facial cream contains 150 milligrams of CBD, Glossy reported. The actress launched the vegan, cruelty-free “Happy Dance” CBD brand in October 2020 with three bath and body care products in...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Dax Shepard hails ‘beautiful’ Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard has wished Kristen Bell a happy 41st birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor has taken to the photo-sharing platform to lavish praise on his wife, wishing her another “100 years in the saddle”. Alongside a photo of Kristen wearing a cowboy hat, he wrote: “Happy...
MoviesKTVB

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite Onscreen in First Trailer for 'The Last Duel' With Jodie Comer

Call it Good Wig Hunting: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together on the big screen for the first time since 1999 in The Last Duel. Based on the true story of France's last officially sanctioned duel, the drama stars Damon as the revered knight Jean de Carrouges and Adam Driver as his close friend and squire, Jacques Le Gris. When Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accuses Le Gris of rape, the matter is settled with a duel to the death.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kristen Bell Birthday Special: 11 Witty Eleanor Shellstrop Quotes From The Good Place if You Are a Fan of the Series (LatestLY Exclusive)

Kristen Bell has had some really fun and great roles in Hollywood. While Kristen Bell is mainly known for voicing Anna in the Frozen movies, it was her turn of Veronica Mars in the series named after the character or as Eleanor Shellstrop in the series The Good Place that resonated with a lot of fans. Speaking of the latter, it’s a role that’s filled with many moral and ethical dilemmas where Eleanor realises she was sent to the Good Place by accident after death and has to make herself into a better person. Kristen Bell Birthday: These Gorgeous Looks of the American Actress Deserve to Be In the ‘The Good Place’ Of Your Wardrobe.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Watch: Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse. Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible. The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."
Movies/Film

Queenpins: Release Date, Cast and More

A comedy about counterfeit coupons is on the way, which doesn’t sound real or thrilling, but actually has the makings of an entertaining ride. The release of Queenpins is quickly approaching and if you’re in need of more info on the film, look no further than this guide. Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Queenpins.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Dax Shepard Gushes Over Kristen Bell's 'Buns' In Funny Birthday Post

Dax Shepard knows how to celebrate a birthday. The “Armchair Expert” podcaster posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife, fellow actor Kristen Bell, who turned 41 on Sunday. “Happy Birthday Cowgirl,” Shepard wrote, with a photo of Bell sitting on a trunk, looking off into the sun. “Your beauty...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dax Shepard Wishes Kristen Bell Happy Birthday In Sweet Post After Therapy, Long Year+ At Home

While the pandemic could likely result in a brand new baby boom to go down in the history books, some relationships are sure to spiral downward from being stuck together in isolation for so long. It looks like things between Hollywood golden couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are persevering after over a year of isolation together. After openly admitting they needed couples counseling due to being locked in their home together for so long, Shepard posted a lovely tribute to his wife on her birthday.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Awkwafina Tries to Get Her You-Know-What Together in Nora From Queens Season 2 Trailer — Watch Video

Nora From Queens‘ life might be a mess, but it’s sure never dull, as evidenced by a new trailer for the Awkwafina-fronted comedy’s second season. Inspired by Awkwafina’s real-life upbringing, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens stars the Crazy Rich Asians actress as a young woman leaning on her family — dad Wally (Mr. Robot‘s BD Wong), her grandmother (Orange Is the New Black‘s Lori Tan Chinn) and cousin Edmund (Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang) — as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough New York City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy