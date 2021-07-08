Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas PD: 19-year-old arrested after lunch break shooting

By Jordan Gartner
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dITB_0arF0Ya200

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly lunch break fight that led to a shooting earlier this month.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jonathan Lopez has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday stemming from that shooting on July 1.

Lopez is facing an open murder charge after police were called to a commercial area in the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road. Two employees at a nearby business got into a fight and agreed to a fistfight on their lunch break.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

Before the fight, one of the employees involved called his friend to witness the fight.

Employee number 1, as referred to by the police, was winning the fight when the friend of the other man, referred to as employee number 2, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Three employees were hit with one dying in the incident before the shooter and another employee took off from the scene.

Andy Contreras, 23, was later identified by the Clark County coroner's office as the employee who died.

