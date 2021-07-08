Cancel
Dodge Will Milk That Old Mercedes Platform Even More With An Electric "Muscle" Car in 2024

Top Speed
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodge has confirmed an electric muscle car is coming in 2024, and it could be an old-school design with a yesteryear logo!. It was inevitable, but it’s still a surprise. After staying mum for quite some time, Dodge has finally announced its arrival to the EV scene. As a muscle car manufacturer that caters to the purists primarily, it kind of goes against the grain to bow down to the ions. But, when the only other option is to fade away into oblivion forever, you have to succumb to it. And, that’s what Dodge did.

Jeep will lead the charge when it comes to electrification in North America, largely because of the success of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models introduced to date, Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said. By 2025, every Jeep model will have a battery electric powertrain option. It is a good fit, Tavares said. Jeep is the brand of freedom, off-road adventure, and respect for nature, all of which is amplified in a vehicle that runs silently and has zero emissions.
