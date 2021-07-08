Dodge Will Milk That Old Mercedes Platform Even More With An Electric "Muscle" Car in 2024
Dodge has confirmed an electric muscle car is coming in 2024, and it could be an old-school design with a yesteryear logo!. It was inevitable, but it’s still a surprise. After staying mum for quite some time, Dodge has finally announced its arrival to the EV scene. As a muscle car manufacturer that caters to the purists primarily, it kind of goes against the grain to bow down to the ions. But, when the only other option is to fade away into oblivion forever, you have to succumb to it. And, that’s what Dodge did.www.topspeed.com
Comments / 0