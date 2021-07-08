Minnesota expects to receive $50 Million in settlement with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced that his office has received a term sheet from Johnson and Johnson and multiple distributors (McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, and Cardinal Health), setting the stage for the largest victim-centric settlements the State of Missouri has ever seen and tentatively securing roughly just over half a billion dollars of funding for a state that’s been severely ravaged by the opioid crisis. At an earlier press conference, Attorney General Schmitt also announced an initiative, “Fighting Addiction, Saving Lives,” to push political subdivisions to sign on to the settlement in order to get the maximum possible payment, and, in turn, resources to victims of addiction, preventative care, and other important programs.