Minnesota expects to receive $50 Million in settlement with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma

By Laura Oakes, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 14 days ago

The Attorneys General of three states including Minnesota are applauding a massive legal settlement reached with Purdue Pharma, the family that runs it, and the company’s role in the opioid addiction crisis.

