Dayton, OH

YWCA Dayton lifting up female entrepreneurs in new program

By Hannah Poturalski
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Dayton's largest and oldest nonprofits has been busy with the opening of a new campus in Huber Heights and expanding programming to support more women and youth. For the social services organization YWCA Dayton, which marked its 150th anniversary in 2020, it's pretty much been business as usual during the entire length of the Covid-19 pandemic. The women's organization has always been a 24/7 operation and never paused its essential services.

