Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Bluntzer affecting Nueces, Jim Wells and San Patricio Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River Near Bluntzer. * Until further notice. * At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to rise to a crest of 24.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs from near Blutzer to Calallen. Widespread residential flooding occurs for days or weeks. This includes homes in the following subdivisions, Sandy Hallow, Los Dos Palomas, Los Escondido, and along Oak Lane in Rio Encinos. Many secondary roads, primary roads, and low bridges are flooded. The flow is out of the channel and into prevailing left flood plain. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Bluntzer 18.0 22.4 Fri 3 am 21.2 13.5 11.3 10.1 9.3