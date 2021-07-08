Cancel
Do you want to be a beekeeper? Virginia offering free hives in hopes of boosting pollinators

By Katherine Hafner, The Virginian-Pilot
A beekeeping class at The Cavalier in Virginia Beach last month. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a beekeeper but couldn’t quite take the first step?

Or maybe you planned to expand your bee colony but haven’t gotten around to it.

The latest news will have you abuzz.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is giving out free beehives to residents across the commonwealth in the hopes of boosting the state’s pollinator population.

The Beehive Distribution Program opens its virtual doors July 20. Any Virginian 18 or older, whether a longtime beekeeper or a novice, can apply to receive up to three per household.

There are five different types of beehives that the winners can choose from, including vertical and horizontal ones, said Keith Tignor, state apiarist. Some styles may be more accessible for people who don’t want to or can’t do as much lifting, he said.

Honeybees are essential to agriculture — some crops are almost entirely dependent upon their pollination. But their ranks have dwindled nationwide, facing threats from invasive pests as well as habitat loss as humans expand their footprint.

Tignor said Virginia lost about 29% of its beehives over the winter. That’s better than the national average, but still not where he wants to be.

By giving out the hives — which run about $100 each — officials hope to jumpstart bee colonies in various communities.

This is the first year that winners will be selected at random after an application period. The first-come, first-served model previously led to the program being maxed out within the first day.

Up to 400 people won hives last time around, but Tignor said the total number will depend on which style people choose. Plus, officials have double the money after putting the program on hold due to COVID-19 concerns last year.

But for those who are new to beekeeping, keep in mind you’ll still need to get the rest of the equipment.

Including the bees.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website .

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com

