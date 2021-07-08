Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Camden; Eastern Currituck; Pasquotank; Western Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Soundside flooding of up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines of the Currituck and Albemarle Sounds, including adjacent waterways. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline of the resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.3 0.4 0.3 4-5 NONE 09/08 AM 1.8 -1.1 -0.5 2-3 NONE 09/09 PM 3.0 0.1 0.0 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.6 -0.3 0.2 2 NONE 10/09 PM 3.1 0.2 0.1 1 NONE 11/10 AM 2.7 -0.2 0.2 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 PM 3.5 0.7 0.8 3-4 NONE 09/10 AM 1.5 -1.3 -0.7 1-2 NONE 09/10 PM 2.8 0.0 0.0 1 NONE 10/10 AM 2.5 -0.3 0.3 1-2 NONE 10/10 PM 3.3 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 11/11 AM 2.8 0.0 0.5 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 3.7 0.0 0.0 3-6 NONE 09/08 AM 2.0 -1.7 -0.7 3-4 NONE 09/08 PM 3.4 -0.3 -0.3 1 NONE 10/09 AM 2.8 -0.9 0.0 1 NONE 10/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.2 1 NONE 11/09 AM 3.1 -0.6 0.2 1 NONE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Corolla, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
City
Camden, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Shoreline#Ground Level#Coastal Flood Advisory#Pasquotank#Albemarle Sounds#Mllw#Sewells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy