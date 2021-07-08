Orlando Pride sign English forward Jodie Taylor to bolster attacking line

The Orlando Pride rounded out their attacking front line with the addition of English forward Jodie Taylor, who signed with the team Thursday.

The team previously acquired Taylor’s NWSL rights in a February trade with the North Carolina Courage in exchange for longtime defender Carson Pickett. The 35-year-old forward signed a short contract through the 2021 season without an option for extension.

An experienced striker who previously represented the England national team, Taylor most recently played a season with Olympique Lyonnais in the French Division 1 Féminine.

“Jodie is a proven goalscorer and has carried that across every club and every league she’s played for and in, and the value of her experience and professionalism is immeasurable,” general manager Ian Fleming said. “The day-to-day impact of having a player of her caliber in the squad will be a lift to our entire group as we continue to march toward our objectives for this season. We’re happy to be able to welcome Jodie back to the NWSL following her year in France, and excited that she will be a member of the Pride.”

Taylor made six appearances for Olympique Lyonnais last season, scoring one goal in that time.

The forward previously played three seasons for OL Reign, scoring 14 times in 40 appearances before being traded to North Carolina as part of a deal for Ally Watt. Taylor also played for the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns in the NWSL.

After a season away, Taylor said she was eager to return to competing in the NWSL.

“Honestly, every time I leave the U.S. and the NWSL, there are certainly aspects of it that I miss,” Taylor said. “It always brings me back. I think that was the same with this decision and this year. It was an incredible experience and opportunity to go over to Lyon, but after a season I was ready to get back to the U.S.”

Her prior club career included Melbourne City and Sydney in Australia; Göteborg in Sweden; and Birmingham City, Notts County and Arsenal in England.

On the international level, Taylor earned 48 caps for the England national team, appearing in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and competing in the 2017 UEFA Euros. The forward scored 19 goals in her international career.

The forward began her career at Oregon State University, where she scored 47 goals and recorded 19 assists.

Taylor joins a front line already stacked with top talent, including Alex Morgan, Marta and Sydney Leroux. The forward comes to Orlando during a critical crux of the season for the Pride after both Morgan and Marta have already departed for the Olympics.

She joins fellow English additions Jade Moore and Amy Turner, who were both signed in the last year by coach Marc Skinner. Taylor cited Skinner as one of the main draws for her decision to join the Pride.

“Marc Skinner is a coach I’ve been actually wanted to play for, so that’s exciting,” Taylor said. “Following how the team has gone this season too, it’s great to see they’ve started well. Obviously, it’s a long season and there’s a lot of games left, but I’m happy to be here.”

The Pride face their next opponent at Exploria Stadium on Friday as they host Racing Louisville.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .