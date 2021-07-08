Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Sarasota .Recent heavy rainfall associated with the recent passage of Tropical Storm Elsa has created flooding conditions over parts of North Port, Florida. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT Saturday. * At 253 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Port. Some roads are covered up water up to 42 inches deep. 200 homes in the area are threatened.