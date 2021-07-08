Cancel
Washington County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Damascus and Konnarock.

alerts.weather.gov

