7 African penguins die at Florida Aquarium

By Brody Wooddell
 14 days ago
The Florida Aquarium says the recent death of seven African penguins is raising more questions than answers.

The aquarium announced Thursday that seven penguins had died.

According to officials, the cause of death is unknown and under examination. The initial necropsy results were inconclusive so the veterinary team is conducting more tests to determine a possible cause.

"The Aquarium’s remaining penguins are receiving around-the-clock observation and care, and we remain cautiously optimistic."- FA

The Florida Aquarium says it's possible that the cause of death can't be determined.

"The Florida Aquarium has provided world-class care to a colony of African penguins since 2006 and long worked for the conservation of the species. These are especially trying times for The Florida Aquarium. As the team puts all their resources into the investigation and the continued care of all the animals, we respectfully ask for your patience."- FA

