The July Garden of the Month of the Mason County Garden Club is at the home of Bob and Debra Busselle at 401 Ferry St., Ludington. This blue/gray home on the corner of Ferry and West Haight Street is surrounded by white fencing. The front is highlighted by hydrangeas in full bloom and red, white and blue bunting. The front walk is flanked by day lilies and pots of red geraniums. Petunias in red, white and blue brighten the front corner of the house. The West Haight Street view features a covered porch with seating and a balcony where pots of vegetables are being grown. Walk or drive by to enjoy this well-maintained garden surrounded by a velvet green appearing lawn.