Megan Fox has words for people who question her and MGK's age

By Marni Zipper
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 14 days ago
During a conversation with InStyle, Megan Fox, was straightforward when she called out critics who have gawked at the age difference between her and Pop-punk boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our Alterna 00s exclusive station. Fox and MGK have been...

Related
Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 'peaceful co-parenting relationship'

Former couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green now have a "peaceful co-parenting relationship" for the sake of their three children Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have a "peaceful co-parenting relationship". The pair split in 2019 and filed for divorce the following...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Megan Fox: I Stopped Drinking Alcohol After Making 'Belligerent' Comments at 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox is taking responsibility for comments she made at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards while explaining her decision not to drink today. In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the 35-year-old actress reflected on different iconic ensembles she has rocked over the years, pausing after arriving at her stunning gold 2009 Globes gown to address remarks she made after having alcohol that night.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Have Said About Each Other’s Significant Others

From one high-profile relationship to the next. After news of their second split broke in 2020, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been candid about their ex moving on. While the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum confirmed in May 2020 that he and Fox called it quits after 10 years of marriage (and a brief split in 2015), Green noted on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast that they’ve “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019.
Musicenstarz.com

Megan Fox Outs Traumatic, Embarrasing Reason Why She Stopped Drinking

Megan Fox confessed what truly pushed her to stopped drinking. What happened during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards still affects Fox. It was too bad that it also pushed her to stay away from alcoholic drinks. Speaking with Who What Wear, Fox recalled all the iconic styles she flaunted in...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Megan Fox Goes Viral For Celebrating Bisexuality In Gay Pride Post

In a now-viral post on Instagram, actress Megan Fox accentuated her Gay Pride with a rainbow manicure, captioning, “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades.”. In a 2009 interview with Esquire Magazine, Fox was unapologetic about her bisexuality, saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with JENNA JAMESON, but… oh boy.”
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

What Megan Fox did before Dating MGK

Megan Fox says she made a Pros and Cons List before dating MGK. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and heavy for about a year now, and they often times refer to each other as their ‘twin flame’. Megan recently described how she felt when she first met him. She said, “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here. There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.” Megan did address the age gap that exists between them. She said, “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.” What age gap is too big for relationships? Do you think there is a double standard between men and women dating younger?
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Megan Fox took role to meet Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox signed up for'Midnight in the Switchgrass' to "meet" Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old actress found love on the set of the film with the rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - and she claimed she felt driven to be in the movie because "the universe" told her it would be "rewarding" for her in some way.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Lala Kent seemingly jabs Megan Fox for skipping ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ premiere

Lala Kent appeared to post a thinly-veiled criticism of Megan Fox after the actress skipped out on attending Monday’s premiere for “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”. Fox, 35, decided not to attend the movie premiere at the last minute due to concerns over COVID-19. Meanwhile, Kent, 30, appeared to diss Fox for the move. Kent is engaged to the movie’s director Randall Emmett.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Made Him Realize "Who I Am"

Machine Gun Kelly says that dating Megan Fox has helped him realize "who I am." Kelly discussed his relationship with the iconic actress during an interview for the August 2021 issue of GQ. Kelly, who has gone through numerous style changes throughout his career, has evolved from an underground Cleveland...
MoviesNorristown Times Herald

Megan Fox changed her life after seeing Jonah Hex

Megan Fox's "whole life changed" after she finally watched her movie 'Jonah Hex' for the first time. The 35-year-old actress had never seen the 2010 superhero Western because it had been panned by critics but when she came upon it by chance while shooting 'Rogue' in South Africa, she decided to tune in and it gave her an epiphany which made her vow to stop hiding away.
MoviesElite Daily

Megan Fox Revealed She Agreed To A Movie Just So She Could Meet MGK

Plenty of iconic Hollywood couples have met on set. There’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker). The pair met while filming the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Fox admitted he was one of the reasons she signed on for the movie in the first place.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Megan Fox Responds To Critics Opinions On Her Relationship

During a recent interview with InStyle, Megan Fox addresses those who have critiqued the four year age gap between her and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. When the topic came up the actress didn’t shy away saying, “You want to talk about patriarchy?” Going on to say that “No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”
Beauty & FashionParents Magazine

Megan Fox on Protecting Her Son Noah, 8½, from School Bullies Who Say 'Boys Don't Wear Dresses'

Megan Fox wants to shield her kids from bullies at all costs. Speaking with InStyle, the Till Death actress, 35, opens up about parenting her three kids, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green: Noah Shannon, 8½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4½. At one point in the interview, Fox says her eldest child has been picked on online by "mean, awful people and cruel people."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Details Ayahuasca Trip With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Costa Rica getaway saw the couple indulging in hallucinogenic tea, in the form of ayahuasca. While stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress shared the details behind the couple's shared trip-- the one to Costa Rica as well as the drug-induced one. Judging by the way Fox describes the trip Kimmel, you simply had to be there.

