Net-A-Porter And Mr Porter Launch Sales Of Pre-Owned Timepieces With Watchfinder & Co

By Kristen Shirley
Forbes
 15 days ago
This month, Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter enter the pre-owned watch space thanks to a new partnership with Watchfinder & Co., selling 108 different watches from some of watchmaking’s finest brands, including Breguet, Patek Philippe, and Rolex. Vintage watches are hot commodities these days, as horology enthusiasts seek out timepieces they missed the first time around, as well as with clients interested in sustainability and the circular economy. It marks the first pre-owned product ever sold on Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, who are looking for more sustainable and circular opportunities for clients. We spoke to Arjen van de Vall, Chief Executive Officer of Watchfinder & Co and to Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter’s Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury and Fashion, and Lea Cranfield, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer, Luxury and Fashion about the new partnership.

