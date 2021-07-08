A 5-Stock Healthcare Portfolio With a 5.5% Yield

All large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks are trading at or near their all-time highs. Conservative investors may feel this is the time to exit. However, it may not always be accurate. As the saying goes, ‘you cannot time the markets,’ hence we need to pause and revisit our investment strategies. Remember Warren Buffet’s famous quote, “it is far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” We have shortlisted two stocks that have already delivered strong returns, but they have tremendous potential to sustain and provide superior returns in the future.