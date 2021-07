If you can roast chicken thighs – and make variations by adding different ingredients to the roasting tin – you can feed yourself, and deliciously too. The most basic version of this is chicken thighs roasted with sprigs of rosemary or thyme, chunks of waxy potato, wedges of onion and olive oil. This is several steps up, but feel free to leave out the feta or the olives. It’s important that the chicken lies in a single layer so that it roasts properly, ending up with golden skin. You have to season well too.