Shelby County, TN

New health directive removes restrictions on Plexiglas barriers, allows drinking fountains to open

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUW2G_0arEyjJF00

Shelby County, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department released Health Directive No. 23 on Thursday and it is set to go into effect on Saturday.

The new health directive removes all recommendations about the use of Plexiglas barriers.

It also removes all recommendations about cleaning drinking fountains.

Removing the recommendations about cleaning water fountains was done in order to remove confusion about whether drinking fountains may be opened, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

SCHD said that all drinking fountains can be open.

The health department said that masks still must be worn if a person is waiting on, getting onto or traveling on public transportation and if a person is entering a building owned by a local, state or federal building that requires people to wear masks.

Read the full health directive here.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

