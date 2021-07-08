The Home Show Expo comes to Cumming

Keep Newnan Beautiful and City of Newnan’s Leisure Services are hosting a live animal show “Animal Connect” at the Howard Warner Gym located at 55 Savannah Street in Newnan, just next door to the Boys and Girls Club. The educational show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and attendees will be able to touch and interact with the animals following the show. Tickets are FREE but they are limited. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Katie Mosley with Leisure Services at 678-673-5506.