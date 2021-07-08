The Home Show Expo comes to Cumming

Don’t miss the Summer Fun Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets in Tilton on July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and and July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 80 fabulous exhibitors including beautiful soy candles, handsome leather jewelry, wooden crafts, amazing nuts and bolts artistic creations, scarves, books with autographs, custom family photography, doll clothes, fabric creations, handcrafted tiles, wreath designs, handmade soaps, string art, gourmet foods, NH maple syrups, gourmet honey, amazing animal photography, decorative lanterns, fine art, florals, sublimation tiles and trivets, and lots more. Rain or shine under canopies. The Tanger Outlets are located at 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. For more information on the event, call 387-1510 or visit joycescraftshows.com.
