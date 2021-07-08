Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Home Show Expo comes to Cumming

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumming City Administrator Bob Fagen shares what makes Cumming so special and what is on the horizon. Cumming is the site of the Home Show Expo. For show dates, tickets, and parking information, go to dmhomeshow.com.

who13.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumming City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Newnan, GAthecitymenus.com

Live Animal Show Coming to Newnan

Keep Newnan Beautiful and City of Newnan’s Leisure Services are hosting a live animal show “Animal Connect” at the Howard Warner Gym located at 55 Savannah Street in Newnan, just next door to the Boys and Girls Club. The educational show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and attendees will be able to touch and interact with the animals following the show. Tickets are FREE but they are limited. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Katie Mosley with Leisure Services at 678-673-5506.
Shropshire Star

Silverware up for grabs as County Show's coming home

Football may not have come home, but there is still plenty of silverware up for grabs this weekend at Shropshire County Show. The much-loved festival of all things agriculture will be back at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury today, after taking the year off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Home & Garden Expo July 17 & 18

MELBOURNE — The Brevard Home and Garden Expo will be held on Saturday and Sunday July 17 and 18 at the Melbourne Auditorium. Homeowners can find dozens of new, as well as familiar home and gardening products and services for renovation, remodeling, new home construction, windows, screens, doors, electrical/solar power, painting, landscaping, and more.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Fall Home Expo to return to Cape High Sept. 25-26

Since 1998, the Delaware Resorts Home Expo has showcased more than 80 home product and service-related exhibitors, with thousands of visitors turning out for every event. The 4th Annual Fall Home Expo will return to Cape Henlopen High School Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, the perfect time for attendees to consider home upgrades and improvements before the holidays.
White County, ARkffb.com

White County Business EXPO & Job Fair Coming Soon

“Ready, Set, Go!” It’s time for the White County Business EXPO & Job Fair! The event will be held on Tuesday, July 27 in the Ganus Activities Center on the Harding University campus. The Racing theme will be complete with an antique race car and other vintage cars on display.
Politicsinsideradio.com

CMG Tulsa Hosting In-Person Home & Garden Expo This Weekend.

With home improvement mania showing no signs of abating, Cox Media Group Tulsa is hosting the “Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma this weekend (July 23-25). The event, now in its 13th year, is presented by Mattress Firm with Burnett Home Improvement, Rickert Landscaping & Tree Service and T-Town Roofing.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Your Friday After 5 Week #10 Lineup in Downtown Owensboro

ATMOS - 5pm-7pm Dakota Hayden. GLENN'S GOSPEL ON THE RIVER - Cannon Hall - doors 6pm. Here's some sneak preview video of Dakota Hayden performing on the Atmos stage from 5 - 7 p.m. In the beginning of 2020 won the singing competition SHINE and also performed in the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Concert Fundraiser for St. Jude hosted by WBKR. You can follow Dakota on his Facebook page Dakota Hayden Music.
Fountain, COepcan.com

Peruvian horse show coming to Fountain

The Centennial State Peruvian Horse Club has moved its annual Peruvian Horse Show from Denver to Fountain this year. It will be held this weekend, July 23-25, at Five Star Equestrian Center, 18550 Midway Ranch Road. Classes start each day at 9 a.m. and will run through late afternoon. The event is free to spectators, and there will be a food truck scheduled each day. There will also be Tennessee Walking horses showing also.
Tilton, NHConcord Monitor

Craft show comes to outlets

Don’t miss the Summer Fun Craft Fair at Tanger Outlets in Tilton on July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and and July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 80 fabulous exhibitors including beautiful soy candles, handsome leather jewelry, wooden crafts, amazing nuts and bolts artistic creations, scarves, books with autographs, custom family photography, doll clothes, fabric creations, handcrafted tiles, wreath designs, handmade soaps, string art, gourmet foods, NH maple syrups, gourmet honey, amazing animal photography, decorative lanterns, fine art, florals, sublimation tiles and trivets, and lots more. Rain or shine under canopies. The Tanger Outlets are located at 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. For more information on the event, call 387-1510 or visit joycescraftshows.com.
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Restoration and Design Expo coming with OctoberTour

The Historic Salisbury Foundation, Inc. is holding a Restoration and Design Expo in conjunction with the 46th annual OctoberTour on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10. The show will be held in the Historic Salisbury Station Grand Waiting Room. An OctoberTour ticket gains free access, though separate expo tickets are also available. Vendors interested in participating in the show are encouraged to contact Diane M. Young, OctoberTour chairwoman, or the foundation office for an application.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Women's Marketplace Expo Comes to Erie

The Bayfront Convention Center was the place to be on Saturday for the Women's Marketplace Expo. This expo was started by an Erie native and the goal of the event to showcase women-owned brands and businesses and support women in the community. The two day expo featured speakers, vendors and...
Cottonwood, MNMarshall Independent

Celebrations ‘come home’ in Slayton, Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — This weekend, area residents will have a chance to be part of some unique celebrations. At Cottonwood’s Coming Home Days, the focus will be on the community, including a special anniversary. And at the Murray County Classic draft horse show, horse teams from around the country will be gathering in Slayton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy