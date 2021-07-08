Why the Suns Should Dump Chris Paul After These NBA Finals

Doug Gottlieb: “What are you going to do next if Chris Paul wins a championship? He just turned 36 years old… Here’s what the Suns are faced in the upcoming off-season – you’ve got to re-up him and the price tag is somewhere in the range of three years, $100 million variety. Chris Paul is the old version of the iPhone – works perfectly well, there are some things that you can do on the old iPhone which are better than the new iPhone. Everyone is trying to convince you that this old iPhone is still good and it still works. You don’t need another camera and the ‘button’ is still cool. But what inevitably happens? Apple is going to slow your ability to download stuff and at some point you’re going to stop getting updates. Do you remember what happened at the end of Jason Kidd’s career? He was with the Knicks and having a relatively good season, they got to the playoffs, and then he could not make a layup. We do this snapshot of ‘NOW’ – Chris Paul has only played five games the past month, of course, he’s fresher and better down the stretch. We have 15 years of data that says Chris Paul is more likely to break down this time of the season than he is to be what we’ve seen over the past couple of games. At some point that I-Phone becomes obsolete, and while we celebrate and embrace the fact that a guy has been a great player for a long time, we have to have the balance of thinking ‘I kind of think they would have lost to the Lakers’… The Lakers didn’t have Anthony Davis, the Nuggets didn’t have Jamal Murray, and the Clippers didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Zubac. We can appreciate all that he’s done, but the idea of three more years with that same iPhone at a rate commensurate with production of the past? That is a dangerous gamble… We overreact to what happens in the biggest moments and think we have to reward those guys.” (Full Audio Above)