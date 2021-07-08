Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Says Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her Amid Mental Health Break

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka has revealed that Meghan Markle was among the prominent figures who offered support during her recent mental health break. Osaka took the groundbreaking step in early June, revealing that she was withdrawing from the French Open and taking a break from tennis because she was concerned about her mental health. In her announcement, Osaka shared that she had experienced long bouts of depression and anxiety, owing to the pressures of being such a high-profile athlete.

Michelle Obama
Michael Phelps
Novak Djokovic
Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey
#Mental Health#Health First#British Royal Family#French#Naomiosaka#Japanese
Tokyo, JP
