Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

South Haven police investigating deadly shooting

By Karie Herringa
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgcJg_0arEyQUK00

Police in South Haven are searching for suspects after a man was found dead in a car.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday in South Haven.

According to the South Have Police Department, officers found the man dead in a car that had crashed into bushes at Pizza Hut at the intersection of Le Grange Street and Elkenburg Street.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Haven police later identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Shondel Solomon Newell from Covert, saying they believe he was shot and kept driving until crashing into the shrubbery outside the restaurant.

We're told one of two persons of interest has been found and is undergoing questioning.

SHPD are still looking for the second person of interest, who they have identified as Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton, described as a 23-year-old African American female from South Haven.

Those with information are asked to call South Haven police at 269-637-5151 or Van Buren County dispatchers at 269-657-3101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covert Township, MI
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Pizza Hut#Shpd#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Person shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening

Police say a 35-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured after being shot in Tuesday evening. Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. along Interfaith Blvd. in Kalamazoo. Authorities arrived on scene, but did not find a victim. They later found out the they showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Comments / 1

Community Policy