South Haven police investigating deadly shooting

Police in South Haven are searching for suspects after a man was found dead in a car.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday in South Haven.

According to the South Have Police Department, officers found the man dead in a car that had crashed into bushes at Pizza Hut at the intersection of Le Grange Street and Elkenburg Street.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Haven police later identified the deceased man as 41-year-old Shondel Solomon Newell from Covert, saying they believe he was shot and kept driving until crashing into the shrubbery outside the restaurant.

We're told one of two persons of interest has been found and is undergoing questioning.

SHPD are still looking for the second person of interest, who they have identified as Tiah Deshon-Juanita Sutton, described as a 23-year-old African American female from South Haven.

Those with information are asked to call South Haven police at 269-637-5151 or Van Buren County dispatchers at 269-657-3101.

