Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end on August 31

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIZqc_0arEyOy600
Biden (AP)

President Joe Biden has said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, adding “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end a war that has lasted nearly 20 years.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Mr Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the US war in Afghanistan.

“Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future,” he added.

Mr Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Mr Biden made after concluding it is an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution”.

“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Mr Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation.

He added: “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”

Mr Biden said he did not trust the Taliban, but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the US withdrawal moved forward.

She added that prolonging US military involvement, considering former president Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

“The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan,” Ms Psaki said.

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#War In Afghanistan#Taliban#Americans#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
newschain

‘Premature’ to rule out Covid lab leak, says WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the Covid-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak and said he was asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. In a rare departure...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CNN

Biden showed the Black community he gets it

(CNN) — "It's a simple basic proposition" President Joe Biden said Wednesday night during his CNN town hall, arguing that getting a Covid-19 vaccine was an easy decision. After all, he reminded us, more than 600,000 Americans have died, more people than in all the US wars combined. Riffing off stats, Biden told the invite-only crowd at at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, that recent data on Covid-19 deaths tells us that an overwhelming majority of them are of people who have not been vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The operation to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S. troops now has a name and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy