Futures Game FAQ: What to know for Denver

Enough about late December. The most wonderful time of the year is coming Sunday, if you’re a devoted baseball prospect fan that is. The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be Sunday at Coors Field in Denver. (It happens to be the same day that the first round of the MLB Draft will be held in the same city.) It’s an opportunity to see many of the game’s top prospects all on the same field, and that should feel like even more of a joy after the pandemic robbed us of both the 2020 Minor League season and last year’s edition of the Futures Game that was meant to be held in Los Angeles.