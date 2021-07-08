Grant To Begin Search for Industrial Park Site

The Yancey County Economic Development Commission received notification from the United States Department of Agriculture that its application for grant funding through the USDA Rural Business Development Grant Program to fund the cost of a site search for a potential new industrial park in partnership with Mitchell County has been approved. The grant award of $41,500 will be made to Yancey County government to engage the services of an economic development consultant to evaluate potential sites for a multijurisdictional industrial park which would be developed in partnership with Yancey and Mitchell Counties.