New Kentucky Transportation Center director has deep experience
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Doug Kreis is the new director of of the Kentucky Transportation Center. KTC conducts applied multidisciplinary transportation research and has built a strong partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet while growing its client base with other transportation agencies across the United States. Spread across 12 program areas housed on the University of Kentucky campus, KTC staff has a strong relationship with the Department of Civil Engineering.www.lanereport.com
