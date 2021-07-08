Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gonzales, CA

MotoAmerica: Gonzales native set to race this weekend at Laguna Seca

By John Devine
Monterey County Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHINO — A podium finish in last year’s inaugural race was a hollow celebration for Frankie Garcia as spectators were not permitted at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With fans, friends and family on site this year, the juices will be flowing for the Gonzales native this weekend when Garcia returns to his home track to compete for a series points title in the final Mission King of Baggers motorcycle race.

www.montereyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino, CA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Gonzales, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Road Racing#Motorcycle Racing#Indian#Harley Davidson#Roland Sands Design#Fairview Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

NASCAR Decides On Punishment For Kyle Busch After Pace Car Incident

Kyle Busch apparently will not be penalized for his actions Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During caution laps after his early controversial wreck in the Foxwoods 301, Busch multiple times bumped into the rear of the pace car. Competition officials later said the incident would be addressed in Tuesday’s penalty report.
MotorsportsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation?

NASCAR is on a rare two-week break while NBC broadcasts this year’s Olympic games. And nobody is enjoying the vacation time more than Kyle Busch. Kyle is taking the opportunity to spend some time with family and friends down in the Bahamas. So far we’ve already got videos of Kyle twerking to “Pretty Fly For a White Guy.” Things I didn’t expect to see today: -Kyle Busch twerking -Kyle Busch twerking to The Offspring pic.twitter.com/3Vr6OhxjUU — jules☀️ (@jul13_48) July 21, […] The post Did NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Get Arrested In The Bahamas On Vacation? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

NASCAR issued a series of penalties to the Nos. 9 and 48 teams Thursday after discovering Hendrick used a sealed engine from the No. 9 Chevrolet of Chase Elliott in Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend. According to the Cup Series rulebook, “When the...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott issued major penalty after New Hampshire

Chase Elliott and the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team have been issued a major penalty following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott scored 32 points in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with finishes of third and sixth place in the first two stages and an 18th place finish in the race.
Kansas StateHutchinson News

Hutchinson Grand Nationals auto racing this weekend at Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON – The O'Reilly Auto Parts 65th Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races Presented By Mel Hambelton Ford begin Thursday at the Kansas State Fairgrounds with hot laps starting at 6 p.m. and the races at 7:30 p.m. Heat races and championship racing for the NCRA 305 Sprints of Kansas and...
Workoutstriathlete.com

Weekend Swim Workout: Race Week Swim Prep

With more and more races now taking place, it’s never been more important to get your race week swim prep dialed in. These workouts below will help you do just that—giving you just enough speed work to help sharpen you up and leave you feeling fit, fresh, and ready to hit the start line. There’s no need to hit a lot of mileage in race week—focusing on some shorter bursts of intensity is the best way to lead you into race day. You can do these shakeout sets at any point during race week.
MotorsportsPosted by
Salina Post

Listen to racing on KINA this weekend

The sounds of racing will fill the KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) airwaves this weekend. The Xfinity Credit Karma 250 is scheduled for 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday. The PRN O'Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters will air from 9-10 a.m. Sunday. You also can listen to the NASCAR Cup Quaker State...
MotorsportsPosted by
MercuryNews

Fans return to Laguna Seca for Superbike Speedfest

LAGUNA SECA — Tires turning a corner squealed as the pop of exhaust echoed in the air. Engines roared and growled from the speedway, each successive acceleration louder than the last. Yet among the noise, something unfamiliar joined the chorus — idle chatter. Saturday, fans walked the bounds of WeatherTech...
MotorsportsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harpursville Native Part of First Mainly Female Race Team at Indy 500

Amanda Frayer has been an athlete all her life. Now living in North Carolina, the Harpursville High School graduate played basketball at SUNY Broome before playing field hockey at SUNY Oneonta. Last month she was a part of sports history, not in one of the sports she’s been involved with her whole life however, but auto-racing.
MotorsportsKMPH.com

Central Valley teen to race at Laguna Seca

Aden Thao made his dream of racing professionally a reality at the age of 15. Two years later, Thao was signing autographs at Clawson Motorsports after 3 weeks of back-to-back racing. "Getting into the sport, it was kind of iffy," Thao reflected. "There's a lot of things that, as a...
Monterey, CAspeedsport.com

Laguna To Honor Follmer & Jones

MONTEREY, Calif. — George Follmer and Parnelli Jones will share the track once again. Two of the most competitive drivers during the formative years of the Trans-Am series, Follmer and Jones will be reunited as co-grand marshals at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Aug. 12-15 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Motorsportsseehafernews.com

Vintage Racing Returns to Road America This Weekend

Summer is in full swing in the upper Midwest, and this year hundreds of vintage racers will make the journey to Elkhart Lake for the WeatherTech International Challenge at Road America. Widely known as one of the largest vintage racing gatherings in the United States, over 400 cars are expected...
Motorsportsracer.com

Gagne grabs close Race 1 victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne won his eighth straight MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike race today at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but this one was different. This one was close. How close? Just a tick over a second and that was the biggest lead of the race as Warhorse...
Carbon County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain gears up for weekend of Spartan Races

LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - This weekend, people from across the region will have the chance to participate in a series of races. Spartan Race has made its way to Blue Mountain in Carbon County as competitors will be tested across a variety of epic obstacles. "It's about 29 overall...
Motorsportsmontereycountyweekly.com

MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest in Photos.

As a heatwave hit most of California, the sounds of sports bikes rang through Laguna Seca race track during the 2021 Laguna Seca MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest on Saturday, July 10. With the sun shining and a high of 77 degrees, racers and fans alike enjoyed the festivities. Fans enjoyed the food vendors and games, plus an activities area for kids.
CarsRideApart

Triumph Motorcycles To Launch New Motocross And Enduro Lines Soon

On July 20, 2021, Triumph Motorcycles announced some important news for the company’s future. For one, development is apparently already well underway for “a comprehensive range of all-new competition Motocross and Enduro motorcycles.”. That’s not all, though. Along with that new range of bikes, Triumph also says that it’s simultaneously...
Atlanta, GAGriffin Daily News

Race weekend belongs to Busch Brothers

The NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway belonged to the Busch brothers. First off on Saturday, Kyle Busch won his 102nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday in the Credit Karma 250. He also posted an Xfinity sweep in 2021 as he won all five races he has competed in this year.
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
MotorsportsTop Speed

Watch: Are Road Racers The Best Riders in the World?

The Isle of Man TT is the most famous motorcycle race in the world. Over the past 104 years, man and machine have thrown themselves into battle against the 37.75 mile circuit in the pursuit of glory. There have been many on-board laps filmed, but this one showing Guy Martin chasing Michael Dunlop for a full lap is mesmerising and hypnotic, not to mention terrifying. They make MotoGP riders look like risk-averse fairies!
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

IndyCar Video Game Coming In 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar has formed a new, official partnership with leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider Motorsport Games Inc. to create and distribute IndyCar video games, with a debut title expected to launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC. In addition to the new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy