MotoAmerica: Gonzales native set to race this weekend at Laguna Seca
CHINO — A podium finish in last year’s inaugural race was a hollow celebration for Frankie Garcia as spectators were not permitted at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. With fans, friends and family on site this year, the juices will be flowing for the Gonzales native this weekend when Garcia returns to his home track to compete for a series points title in the final Mission King of Baggers motorcycle race.www.montereyherald.com
