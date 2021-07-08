Rickards obit

Michael Wayne Rickards, age 49 of Cottondale, Florida, passed from this life on July 2, 2021 at his residence. Michael was born on November 24, 1971 in Carrabelle, Florida to Donald Wayne Rickards and Julia Anne Garner. Michael graduated from Lake Wales High School in 1989. He later graduated from the National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies as a level 3 Fire Layout Engineer. Michael was always known for his strong work ethic; and he put his certifications to good use as the Owner/Designer/CET at his self-owned business: Independent Fire Design, LLC. Although a private person, Michael was an asset to his family as well as the local community. Neighbors who became fast friends described him as generous and an all around “good man”.