Point Counterpoint chamber players perform in Salisbury

On Friday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., the 41st annual Salisbury Summer Performance Series will host a chamber concert by the faculty ensemble of the Point Counterpoint Music Camp under Music Director Ari Streisfeld. This international group of professionals staffing the camp’s second summer session represent Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, and Germany, as well as the U.S., and hail from the likes of the Amsterdam, New England, and Juilliard Conservatories. Their performance venues range from Porto Alegre (Brazil) and Cortona (Italy) to Wolftrap, Ravinia, the Kennedy Center, and Alice Tully Hall. Noted as interpreters of contemporary as well as traditional classical music, their concert will include Jesse Montgomery’s “Peace” (violin and piano), and “Strum” (for string quartet); Faure’s “Elegie” (cello and piano) and Piano Trio; and Schoenberg’s “Verklarte Nacht.”