Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

A Word, Please: Don't bury the lede

By June Casagrande
World Link
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion.”. That...

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Squad#Lapdhq#Lapd#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
LifestylePosted by
Tyla

Neighbour Threatens To Report Woman For Sunbathing In Communal Garden

A neighbour has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about a fellow resident who insists on sunbathing in the communal garden at their apartment building. Posting in Reddit's Am I the As*hole thread, the neighbour described living in a “very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds.” They go on to describe the grounds as “purely ornamental” and are rarely used as a garden. They want to know whether they should report the sunbather for "antisocial behaviour."
Hollywood, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Police: 3 Face Charges In Hollywood In Shooting Of Kitten; Feline Had To Be Euthanized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Hollywood residents are facing serious charges in the shooting of a kitten. That kitten would later be euthanized. Hollywood police said it happened on June 20 in the 1950 block of Taft Street. Authorities said a suspect shot a kitten with a pellet gun and two other suspects aided in trying to dispose of the animal. The kitten was paralyzed from the hips down after being shot and to be euthanized. Surveillance video of the incident aided in capturing all three suspects. Lawrence Calvin Ivey, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, Jamarlin Kenyatta Huntley, 25, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence and Walkenssia Joazile, 25, was also charged with tampering with evidence.
AnimalsIndependent Record

Please don't turn tragedy into political stunt

I am lucky enough to live outside of Ovando. Our community is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent bear attack. I offer my sincere condolences for the victim, her friends and family, and for the community of bicyclists that frequent the wild and beautiful spaces we inhabit. As I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy