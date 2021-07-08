Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Ridge, FL

Whittington obit

By editor
Chipley Bugle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Billy” Whittington, age 76 of Grand Ridge, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021 at his residence. Billy was born on July 15, 1944 to Jay Whittington and Corene Albritton. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and later worked as a technician for Bellsouth for 36 years. He enjoyed running and golf. He was very passionate about running and it was evident; he ran his last 5K a few weeks before having cancer surgery in Birmingham. Billy relocated from Chipley to Grand Ridge as his health declined and moved in with his son. His battle with cancer was fought until the end. Billy was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida; but, he attended United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge after relocating to live with his son. To know him was to love him, and he will be sorely missed by all.

chipleybugle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Grand Ridge, FL
City
Golf, FL
Chipley, FL
Obituaries
City
Chipley, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#The United States Army#Bellsouth#Shiloh Baptist Church#Shiloh Baptist Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy