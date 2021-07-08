Cancel
Animals

Fatal Bear Attack: Campsite Closed as Officials Search for Grizzly

By Jilli Cluff
gearjunkie.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA female cyclist was mauled to death after camping in a tent at a Montana campground. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Wildlife Attack Response Team is actively searching for a bear following the fatal mauling of a female cyclist who had been sleeping in a tent early on Tuesday morning.

