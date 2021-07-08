Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Patriots and Stephon Gilmore to re-open contract talks soon

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 14 days ago

Gilmore has indicated he will not play for the Patriots without a new contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvX01_0arEuq6G00
Stephon Gilmore. Charles Krupa/AP

The New England Patriots and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be headed for a divorce this offseason.

The 31-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year essentially signaled he won’t play for the Patriots on his current $7 million contract when he declined to attend mandatory minicamp in June. But his advancing age and the serious quad injury he suffered last year make it unlikely he’ll see a long-term deal to stay in New England.

That said, many analysts still expect a healthy Gilmore to be among the best cornerbacks in the league. His retention, therefore, could be a key piece to a defensive unit hoping to rebound from a subpar 2020 campaign.

The Patriots know this. That’s why they’re apparently willing to talk things over while they can.

The two sides reportedly plan to sit down before training camp to discuss a deal to get Gilmore back on the field in 2021, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Despite rampant rumors this offseason, Gilmore reportedly doesn’t expect to be traded. Also, insiders have said the situation between the Patriots and Gilmore is not “acrimonious” but rather a matter of business.

There’s no question New England would be a better team with a healthy Gilmore in the fold. Even if they weren’t able to agree to a long-term contract, they could certainly adjust his current deal to meet his standards for 2021 at least.

This season might be Gilmore’s last in Foxborough, but that doesn’t mean both sides can’t get what they need from this marriage this year.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The New England Patriots#American Football#Espn Nfl#Sportscenter#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Sign Josh Gordon? Trade For Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard + Trade Jamal Adams?

In today’s Seattle Seahawks rumors mailbag Tom Downey answers your free agency rumors questions and roster rumors questions. Should the Seahawks re-sign Josh Gordon to add another weapon to Russell Wilson’s repertoire? Where does the Seattle Seahawks offensive line rank across the league? Should Seattle go after Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard? Can they add some offensive line help through free agency or the NFL Draft? Will the Seahawks trade Jamal Adams or give him the contract extension he’s been asking for? Tom Downey from Chat Sports gives you the latest Seattle Seahawks rumors & news in today’s video!
NFLclnsmedia.com

Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry Updates

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest on Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry and field live Patriots Beat viewers questions. Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth, to discuss all of the things that Cam Newton needs to do to keep the starting QB job in New England.
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Here are five Patriots players who could be traded in training camp

Football is almost here. For the Patriots, training camp starts next week with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. With practices set to begin, don’t be surprised if the rumor mill starts to heat up. Historically, the Patriots start to make trades in August — during camp...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Patriots training camp countdown -- No. 10: How will the Stephon Gilmore holdout end?

Jul. 18—Welcome to 10 Patriots training camp questions!. Each day leading up to the start of camp, the Herald will explore one of the biggest questions facing the Pats this summer. Several pertain to the offense, which added a new arsenal of tight ends and may feature rookie quarterback Mac Jones at some point this season. Other questions cover the defense, which also had a makeover in the front seven, and the incoming rookies around Jones. Once the Patriots hit the field, here's what they must learn before the 2021 season kicks off Sept. 12 against Miami.
NFLnbcboston.com

Stephon Gilmore Holdout Not Patriots' Most Pressing Issue, Analyst Says

Is Patriots' QB situation more urgent than Gilmore holdout? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As the beginning of training camp looms, the New England Patriots have yet to come to terms with cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a new contract to end his holdout. That's not nearly as big of...
NFLchowderandchampions.com

New England Patriots rumors: Trade Stephon Gilmore if the price is right

The New England Patriots should trade their top defender if the price is right, even if such a move weakens the defense in 2021, or would it?. If you are just one season removed from the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, you want to be paid like a game-changing defender. If you are Patriots shut down corner Stephon Gilmore, you want to at least be paid like a top cornerback.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

No Recent Progress Between Patriots & CB Stephon Gilmore

According to Albert Breer, there has been no recent progress on the contract situation between the Patriots and CB Stephon Gilmore. However, Breer notes people from both sides have been on vacation and with the start of camp looming, the time to get something done is approaching. In an interview...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Could Patriots Sweeten Pot For Stephon Gilmore? NFL Writer Makes Case

The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore reportedly plan to meet before training camp in hopes of working something out regarding the cornerback’s contract. Could it be a two- or three-year extension that gives Gilmore the finances he’s looking for? Maybe. But it also could come down to New England asking Gilmore what it would take to get him on the field in 2021. Essentially, it would be an incentive-laden raise. That wouldn’t cost the Patriots as much and it would allow Gilmore to become a free agent after the season.
NFLNFL

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson: 'Of course' I am a No. 1 cornerback

As Stephon Gilmore stayed away from the Patriots' mandatory minicamp back in June, Bill Belichick publicly seemed calm, cool and collected. Not too many coaches would act that way, not if they were missing someone of Gilmore's caliber, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Maybe it's because it was June. Maybe it's because Belichick knows what Gilmore wants and how this story will play out. Or maybe it's because the Patriots coach has J.C. Jackson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Word Used To Describe Stephon Gilmore’s Status

It doesn’t sound like the New England Patriots‘ situation with star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be resolved anytime soon. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Gilmore’s future in New England remains up in the air heading into training camp. Gilmore, 30, is seeking a new contract, though it’s unclear if he’ll receive one.
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

Patriots Training Camp: Three Players to Watch at Cornerback

Despite having improved at several key positions in the offseason, the strength of the New England Patriots may continue to be their group of cornerbacks. Whether it be on the outside, or in the slot, the Pats pride themselves on fielding a corps of corners that is capable of playing intelligent, preventative football, while blending the ability to aggressively make plays.
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Stephon Gilmore ends holdout. Here's what we know about the Patriots' training camp.

It appears that Stephon Gilmore’s holdout has ended. Rookies and injured players reported to training camp at Gillette Stadium this week. When that happens a team will place injured players on the physically unable to perform list. Those players still count against the 90-man roster and can come off the injured list at any time.
NFLcbslocal.com

Patriots Position Preview: Cornerback

BOSTON (CBS) — Leading up to the start of training camp, we’ll be breaking down each position on the Patriots roster. That is proving to be a little more difficult than usual with the team’s cornerback group. There is a lot up in the air with New England’s cornerbacks at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy