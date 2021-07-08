Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Wells Fargo shutting down all personal credit lines: How that can hurt your credit score

By Karin Price Mueller
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wells Fargo is eliminating all personal lines of credit in the next couple of weeks, according to a customer letter reviewed by CNBC. The credit lines, which generally run between $3,000 and $100,000, were marketed as a way for consumers to consolidate high interest credit card debt, pay for home improvements or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts that were linked to the credit lines.

www.al.com

Comments / 1

AL.com

AL.com

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Lines#Credit Scores#Consumer Credit#Cnbc#Nj Advance Media#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Chase Adds Terms Allowing Ability To Check Checking/Deposit/Investment & Utility Accounts For Card Approvals

Chase has added new terms regarding information they are allowed to access, it states (emphasis ours):. We may obtain and use information about your accounts with us and others such as Checking, Deposit, Investment, and Utility accounts from credit bureaus and other entities. You also authorize us to obtain credit bureau reports and any other information about you in connection with: 1) extensions of credit on your account; 2) the administration, review or collection of your account; and 3) offering you enhanced or additional products and services. If you ask, we will tell you the name and address of the credit bureau from which we obtained a report about you.
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Does Your Credit Need Repairing?

Many people had their financial plans derailed in 2020. You or a spouse may have lost a job or been hit with unexpected expenses for medical care, assisting family members, or other reasons. Financial stress may have forced you to make tough choices, such as deciding which bills to pay, scaling back on your savings, or borrowing from a 401(k) account. As a result, you may need to get back on track financially. One of the first areas to tackle should be your credit score.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo names new head of auto lending unit

Wells Fargo named a new head of its auto lending division, which has started to grow following a period when the company deemphasized car loans. Tanya Sanders, who joined the bank’s auto lending unit in 2019, will succeed Laura Schupbach, who is retiring after 26 years at the $1.9 trillion-asset bank, according to a press release Wednesday.
Credits & LoansBusiness Insider

New Bank of America and Chase cards hint at issuers' future strategy

Bank of America and Chase launched new credit cards this week. Major issuers are on their way to recovery after the pandemic cut into credit card spending. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news:...
Credits & LoansPost Register

Understanding Credit Scores 101

Credit scores play an essential role in determining more than whether you qualify for a loan or a credit card. A good credit score can help you save money by getting a lower rate on loans. Scores come into play when applying for jobs, purchasing a home, buying a car, renting apartments, setting up utilities, insurance rates, and more. Overall, credit scores can help you worry less about your financial situation.
Credits & Loansfox5atlanta.com

How to get a personal loan with no credit history

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Looking...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Forbes

How 100,000 Borrowers Obtained Credit Scores Of 800-Plus

Having a FICO credit score of 800 or higher isn’t just good, it’s considered exceptional and can open financial doors for consumers. But what does it take to build that level of creditworthiness?. Analysts at LendingTree, an online loan marketplace, examined credit reports of more than 100,000 LendingTree users to...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Find the Red Flags on Your Credit Report Before It’s Too Late

Know what’s on your credit report. Check your credit report. Have you seen your credit report? It seems someone is always suggesting a deep dive into our credit reports. But do you actually know what that means? Do you even know how to read a credit report? If not, it’s time to learn so that you understand your financial standing. The credit report, which leads to a credit score, is what dictates the amount of money you can borrow and at what interest rate. This affects your large purchases — house, car, boat, etc.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

What Is Your Beacon Credit Score?

The Beacon Credit Score is a credit scoring model developed by the Equifax credit bureau. Based on the FICO credit scoring model, these scores use a unique algorithm to measure a consumer's creditworthiness based on their past financial history. Your credit score affects how easily you're approved for new loans...
Credits & LoansWMUR.com

Money Matters: Your credit score

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Credit is probably an integral part of your life. Whether it is getting a mortgage, a car...
Credits & LoansKenai Peninsula Clarion

Best Credit Repair Companies – Top 2021 Credit Help Services

There’s no denying the fact that a person’s credit score/rating affects nearly every tangible aspect of their lives, especially here in the west. For those unaware, a low credit score can result in individuals having to pay hundreds/thousands of dollars more for things like insurance premiums, mortgage costs, loan payments, etc. Many studies show people with abysmal credit scores tend to miss out on various job opportunities quite regularly.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

5 Tips for Getting a Loan if Your Credit Score Is in the 600s

With a credit score in the 600s, you have plenty of options for getting a loan. If you need a loan and your credit score is in the 600s, you might be unsure about your approval odds. You don't need to worry. Depending on the exact score, the 600s fall into the fair and good credit ranges. With either of those, it's possible to get approved by quite a few lenders.
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why Wells Fargo customers are outraged right now

Wells Fargo & Co says it will close all existing personal lines of credit. The bank will discontinue the consumer lending product in the coming weeks. The move could potentially have an impact on the customers' credit scores. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) came under fire from its customers...

Comments / 1

Community Policy