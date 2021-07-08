Wells Fargo shutting down all personal credit lines: How that can hurt your credit score
Wells Fargo is eliminating all personal lines of credit in the next couple of weeks, according to a customer letter reviewed by CNBC. The credit lines, which generally run between $3,000 and $100,000, were marketed as a way for consumers to consolidate high interest credit card debt, pay for home improvements or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts that were linked to the credit lines.www.al.com
