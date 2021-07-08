Reading budgeting $16M in FirstEnergy Stadium upgrades
The Fightin Phils are the latest team to unveil plans to meeting the new MiLB ballpark specs, which include upgrading lighting standards, expanded clubhouses and workout facilities, kitchen areas, dressing rooms for female umps and employees, larger dugouts, additional batting cages and more. Some teams are in good shape in meeting these new specs, such as the Altoona Curve; other teams are looking at major and expensive upgrades. That’s the case with FirstEnergy Stadium upgrades–not a surprise for a 70-year-old ballpark.ballparkdigest.com
