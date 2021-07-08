Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Reading budgeting $16M in FirstEnergy Stadium upgrades

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fightin Phils are the latest team to unveil plans to meeting the new MiLB ballpark specs, which include upgrading lighting standards, expanded clubhouses and workout facilities, kitchen areas, dressing rooms for female umps and employees, larger dugouts, additional batting cages and more. Some teams are in good shape in meeting these new specs, such as the Altoona Curve; other teams are looking at major and expensive upgrades. That’s the case with FirstEnergy Stadium upgrades–not a surprise for a 70-year-old ballpark.

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstenergy Stadium#Budgeting#The Fightin Phils#Milb#Firstenergy Stadium#The Reading Fightin Phils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Reconsider plans for new building at Reading Fightins stadium

The more I hear about proposed improvements to FirstEnergy Stadium, the more I don’t like. The area where a new building is likely to be constructed has pine trees planted as memorials to people who were instrumental in bringing baseball to Reading. One of those trees was dedicated to Sen. Mike O’Pake. I hope there is another solution like getting rid of the swimming pool or locating it elsewhere like in the left field brick wall area.
Nederland, TXPort Arthur News

Nationwide construction concerns impacting Bulldog Stadium upgrades

NEDERLAND — Phase II of Bulldog Stadium reconstruction will not be complete before the start of the 2021 Nederland High School football season. “It’s a material shortage; it’s a manpower shortage; it’s a complete shortage across the board that, unfortunately, we’re facing,” said Ira Bean, project Manager with H.B. Neild & Sons Construction. “It is a very unusual time. It’s not fun.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy