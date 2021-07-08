What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Tell Soap Opera Stars?

There’s an impressive new addition to Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate: a miniature version of the royal residence—in knitted form!. Margaret Seaman, a 92-year-old great-great-grandmother, spent up to 15 hours a day for two years creating the wooly version of the monarch’s country home in Norfolk, England. Spanning 18 feet long, the knitted Sandringham Estate features intricate architectural details complete with chimneys, windows, a lake, stables, and gardens. As part of the model, Seaman also crafted St. Mary Magdalene Church, where the royals traditionally attend Christmas mass, and adorable knitted members of the royal family—including the Queen, the late Prince Philip, Prince William, and Kate Middleton—walking the grounds.
