What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Tell Soap Opera Stars?

The Queen's behavior, now that Prince Philip is permanently gone from her side, is said to be baffling most of the royal spectators. What is happening to her?. Many are expecting her to be somber, to be serious, or at least, to just have a sad demeanor. But she is the opposite of these all - and experts are jarred because she seems all the more smiley these days than she was in her public engagements in the past.