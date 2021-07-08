Cancel
Future iPhone health features may include cameras that measure temperature

Cover picture for the articleApple has been researching camera technology that would allow an iPhone image to be analyzed to determine the temperature of the object photographed. Typically, it's the Apple Watch that is most associated with Apple's health ambitions. However, a newly-revealed patent application shows that devices like the iPhone and potentially iPad could have a role to play in monitoring a user's health.

Cell Phones9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS working on Snapchat-like camera feature

WhatsApp has been testing a few additional features to its iOS app with the ability to “view once” photos and videos sent as well a new redesigned in-app notification. According to always reliable WABetaInfo, after rolling out this feature for Android beta testers recently, WhatsApp is finally making the “view once” feature available for iOS beta users with version 2.21.140.9.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple releases MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone

Apple has launched a new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 range, which automatically charges alongside the phone. "Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy," says the Apple Store Listing. "The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging."
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack has more capacity than it seems - here's why

Apple hasn't provided full specs for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Official photography shows a few numbers that give us insight into how much charging capacity it has. At first glance, the numbers appear mildly disappointing, with a capacity one-third of the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery. More important than milliamp-hours,...
TechnologyApple Insider

Ring rolls out end-to-end video encryption to all users

Amazon's Ring is adding end-to-end encryption of video for its smart doorbell product and other devices, limiting videos to only be viewable on a user's chosen iPhone or other devices. Following an initial technical preview in the United States, the end-to-end encryption feature is being rolled out to all Ring...
Computers9to5Mac

Leaker claims all future Macs will feature a 1080p camera

After years of customers complaining, it appears that Apple has finally listened to and, from now on, all the new Macs will feature a 1080p FaceTime camera, which means the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and all other Macs launched by the company will feature a better camera. Leaker...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

mophie 3-in-1 Stand for Magsafe Charger powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Charge your favorite Apple gadgets all at once with the mophie 3-in-1 Stand for Magsafe Charger. It offers 3 dedicated and simultaneous charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. All you have to do is fit your MagSafe Charger onto the Stand and you get charging convenience. The magnetic array ensures the correct placement of the devices and even supports iPhone cases up to 3 mm thick. Moreover, it works with iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. Additionally, you can fast-charge your iPhone 12 at 15 watts in either portrait or landscape mode. And the viewing angle keeps your iPhone at the ideal slant for viewing video calls or content. Finally, the sleek, stylish design and techy white hue ensure this Apple charging stand looks great on your desk or nightstand.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Why you should buy Apple's MagSafe battery pack

With its $99 price tag, Apple's own MagSafe battery pack can be a tough sell compared to competitors at half or even a third of the price. But while the functionality may look strikingly similar on the surface, there are many, many reasons why Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is a better buy than the rest.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

5G iPhones may become payment terminals in Verizon-Mastercard project

Mastercard is working with Verizon to come up with ways to improve contactless payments in the United States by leveraging 5G, a partnership that could help small businesses by turning smartphones like the iPhone into an accessible payment terminal. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership with have the two companies working...
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Apple granted patent for periscope camera module that would give future iPhones 3x optical 'zoom'

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent relating to a periscope camera system that we could one day see inside an iPhone. UPSTO patent number 11,061,213 lays out the framework for a folded camera system that uses a pair of prisms, a lens array and an image sensor to create a telephoto-style camera system, complete with autofocus and/or optical image stabilization. This kind of ‘periscope’ camera module is nothing new in the smartphone world as Samsumg, Xiaomi, Vivo and others have developed similar mechanisms. But we believe this to be the first granted patent from Apple showcasing the schematics and description for a folded camera module.
ElectronicsApple Insider

'AirPods 3' predicted to finally arrive alongside 'iPhone 13'

Supply chain sources further suggest that the production of components destined for new "AirPods 3" is ramping up, and the long-rumored devices should debut at the annual fall Apple event. According to the new report, shipments of flexible circuit boards and system-in-package chips intended for the AirPods refresh have started...
ComputersApple Insider

Apple updates Final Cut Pro, fixing location bug, controversial Blade icon

An otherwise minor update bringing Final Cut Pro to version 10.5.4 has addressed the unpopular new Blade tool icon, plus appears to have resolved region and location bugs. After the major Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 update in June 2021, Apple has released a smaller revision to its Mac video editing app, but with much-wanted changes. Behind the scenes, Final Cut Pro 10.5.4 seems to have fixed a bug that meant users were having to change their Mac's region or language setting to use certain regular functions.
BusinessApple Insider

Apple sends push notification advertising Emmy nominations

Apple is once again teetering on the brink of abusing its own iOS push notification mechanism for advertising purposes, with a pop-up on Wednesday promoting Apple TV+. On Tuesday, Apple issued a press release touting its 35 Emmy Award nominations, most of which are counted among an impressive haul for comedy series "Ted Lasso."
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?

At this point, it's pretty much surefire that Apple's next iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, are going to look pretty similar to the iPhone 12 series of phones. The overall size of the devices is expected to remain the same. They also keep the new flat design, OLED screens, etc.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Suppliers for 'iPhone 13' gearing up Wi-Fi 6e chip production

Apple is expected to incorporate Wi-Fi 6e in the "iPhone 13," which will lead to big revenue gains for suppliers of the chips. Wi-Fi 6e will incorporate the 6GHz spectrum for the first time, doubling the bandwidth available for consumer devices. Router companies have already announced support for the new standard, and Apple is expected to be one of the first companies to use it in a smartphone.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple issues third developer betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15

Apple is now on the third generation of betas for its milestone operating systems, providing developers with new builds of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. The betas are downloadable via the Apple Developer Center, with updates usually provided as over-the-air updates on enrolled devices. While a public beta release is normally offered via the Apple Beta Software Program website, end users will have to wait until July before Apple releases the first public version.
EntertainmentApple Insider

Apple's previous photo print partner Motif adds canvas as a material

Motif, the company Apple previously used to fulfill print orders through the Photos app, is launching a new option for its own photo printing service — high quality canvases. Apple previously offered photo printing services integrated directly into iPhoto. In 2018, Apple pulled back and discontinued this service as it...
TV & VideosApple Insider

'Today at Apple' classes launch on Wednesday with Peanuts-themed session

You can draw yourself as a "Peanuts" character in Apple's first "Today at Apple" session on YouTube, premiering Wednesday. The "Today at Apple" sessions were a new initiative to draw people into Apple Stores for lessons on how to get the most out of their Apple products. The sessions were shifted online as a part of the pandemic response and have slowly resumed in-store with online sessions still going.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

App Tracking Transparency causing 15% to 20% revenue drop for advertisers

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature is causing a 15% to 20% drop in revenue for iOS advertisers, according to a mobile marketing executive. In an interview with GamesBeat, Consumer Acquisition's Brian Bowman says that Apple's change to Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) tracking has had a devastating impact on iOS advertising revenue.

