Future iPhone health features may include cameras that measure temperature

Charge your favorite Apple gadgets all at once with the mophie 3-in-1 Stand for Magsafe Charger. It offers 3 dedicated and simultaneous charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. All you have to do is fit your MagSafe Charger onto the Stand and you get charging convenience. The magnetic array ensures the correct placement of the devices and even supports iPhone cases up to 3 mm thick. Moreover, it works with iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. Additionally, you can fast-charge your iPhone 12 at 15 watts in either portrait or landscape mode. And the viewing angle keeps your iPhone at the ideal slant for viewing video calls or content. Finally, the sleek, stylish design and techy white hue ensure this Apple charging stand looks great on your desk or nightstand.