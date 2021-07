There’s so much talent in Apple TV+’s musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” that it’s somewhat disappointing to report that the show is merely a modest diversion instead of a must-watch musical extravaganza. You’ll almost certainly laugh a little. You probably won’t cry. But it’s definitely better than “Cats.” Of course, a nice three hours of escapist musical comedy with incredible performers has some value, but this is the kind of show that feels like it’s constantly falling short of its oversized potential. It comes to life in bursts, leading one to hope that it will cohere into something more daring and complex around the next toe-tapping corner, but then it recedes back to the surface, afraid to really engage with any of its ideas about love, relationships, or even classic musicals. Sure, it’s fun, but it’s almost more disposable than the broadly goofy stage plays that it parodies.