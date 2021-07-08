Modern Italian food is a joy at Terra e Mare in Studio City
There’s a very lively and comfortable bar at Terra e Mare — a casually elegant Modern Italian restaurant at the western edge of Studio City, in the space that was formerly a forgettable restaurant called The Bellwether. You sit at the right side of the bar, and you can chat with the affable mixologist about the joys of the white called Lachryma Christi from Campania winemaker Mastroberardino, or why there’s a need for a Vegi Martini. (Do Martinis usually have meat in them?)www.dailynews.com
