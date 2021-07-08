Modern Italian food is a joy at Terra e Mare in Studio City

If you know, you know. True Italian, homemade mozzarella is so much better than what you can buy in mainstream grocery stores. If you've ever had Caldino's fresh mozzarella, you know it has that smooth, creamy texture with just an edge of sweetness. They serve it so fresh it's still a little warm. You just can't find that many places, and if you haven't had some recently, you need to stop in their new Caldino's Italian Market at 2432 Bridge Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742.