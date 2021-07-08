Health advisory issued for Seal Rock Beach due to fecal bacteria levels

SEAL ROCK, Ore. — Health officials are advising people to stay out of the water at Seal Rock Beach in Lincoln County due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria. The Oregon Health Authority issued the public health advisory for the beach on Thursday, saying that people should avoid contact with the ocean waters until the advisory is lifted. Based on the guidance, visitors should avoid "wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean."