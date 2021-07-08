Doylestown Man Who Drowned In Delaware River, 33, Was Soon-To-Be Father Of Baby Boy

The PA man who was pulled from the Delaware River in Hunterdon County was a soon-to-be father of a baby boy, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Jorge Herrera-Salmoran, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water near the Bull’s Island Recreation Area (2185 Daniel Bray Highway) in Delaware Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.

Herrera-Salmoran, of Doylestown, died the day before his birthday and two days before his wife, Tania, was scheduled to deliver the family’s first child, a baby boy, according to a GoFundMe launched by close friend Larry Peseski.

Herrera-Salmoran was known for his talent for painting and work as a carpenter, Peseski said.

“Over the years I watched as his skills developed and his contractor business became more and more successful,” Peseski writes. “I was always mindful that he started his life in the United States mostly alone having left his parents and siblings and grand parents in Mexico.”

Herrera-Salmoran was also remembered for his work ethic, strong character and endless pride despite the obstacles he faced throughout life.

“He never asked me for money,” Peseski wrote. “He just asked for work. He had strong character and pride. So he made it on his own steam.”

More than $4,400 had been raised as of Thursday on the fundraiser, which will be given to Tania for funeral and ongoing expenses.

“There are many things I could say about his character,” Peseski writes. “He was gentle and calm and remarkably kind — maybe thats why the loss of Jorge seems so painful. He was a young man liked by most and loved by many.”

“My life was better because of Jorge being in my life,” Peseski concludes. “He touched many lives in lots of good ways.”

