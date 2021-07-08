Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Doylestown Man Who Drowned In Delaware River, 33, Was Soon-To-Be Father Of Baby Boy

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLJN0_0arEs7pk00
The PA man who was pulled from the Delaware River in Hunterdon County was a soon-to-be father of a baby boy, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The PA man who was pulled from the Delaware River in Hunterdon County was a soon-to-be father of a baby boy, according to a fundraiser created in his honor.

Jorge Herrera-Salmoran, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water near the Bull’s Island Recreation Area (2185 Daniel Bray Highway) in Delaware Township shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.

Herrera-Salmoran, of Doylestown, died the day before his birthday and two days before his wife, Tania, was scheduled to deliver the family’s first child, a baby boy, according to a GoFundMe launched by close friend Larry Peseski.

Herrera-Salmoran was known for his talent for painting and work as a carpenter, Peseski said.

“Over the years I watched as his skills developed and his contractor business became more and more successful,” Peseski writes. “I was always mindful that he started his life in the United States mostly alone having left his parents and siblings and grand parents in Mexico.”

Herrera-Salmoran was also remembered for his work ethic, strong character and endless pride despite the obstacles he faced throughout life.

“He never asked me for money,” Peseski wrote. “He just asked for work. He had strong character and pride. So he made it on his own steam.”

More than $4,400 had been raised as of Thursday on the fundraiser, which will be given to Tania for funeral and ongoing expenses.

“There are many things I could say about his character,” Peseski writes. “He was gentle and calm and remarkably kind — maybe thats why the loss of Jorge seems so painful. He was a young man liked by most and loved by many.”

“My life was better because of Jorge being in my life,” Peseski concludes. “He touched many lives in lots of good ways.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Accidents
Doylestown, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Delaware, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
Local
Delaware Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Doylestown, PA
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Accidents
Related
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Car Collides With Roller In Bucks County

Fire and rescue crews were called to a scene in Bucks County early Thursday morning after a car collided with a roller, authorities said. The driver was trapped in the damaged car along the 2300 block of East Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township but crews were able to quickly free them by removing the driver's side door, according to Penndel Fire Company.
Brigantine, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Beating Wife Dead With Hammer

A South Jersey ma has been indicted in connection with last summer's alleged beating death of his 30-year-old wife, authorities said. An Atlantic County Grand Jury returned an indictment on a first-degree murder charge against Robert Declementi, 37, of Brigantine, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. Brigantine police...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Toms River Man Admits Robbing Local Bank

A Toms River man admitted robbing a local bank in 2019, authorities said Wednesday. Patrick Callahan, 47, passed a note to the teller at the Chase Bank on Route 37 around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019, saying he had a gun and then left with $1,000, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Bensalem Police Probe Car Wash Arson

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say set fire to a money machine at a car wash in Bensalem overnight Wednesday. Security footage obtained by police captured a man using a blowtorch to set a money machine on fire around 2:40 a.m. at the Red Rhino Car Wash on Bristol Pike, according to Bensalem police.
Lansdale, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Overnight Fire Damages Lansdale Restaurant

A restaurant in Montgomery County was left heavily damaged after a fire broke out overnight Thursday, authorities said. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to Wimberly Spanish Food Pizza and Pasta at 4th and Walnut Streets in Lansdale, according to Fairmount Fire Company. There were no injuries reported. The cause...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Alert Issued In CT Following Multiple Attempted Coyote Attacks On Dogs, Owners

An alert has been issued by officials in Connecticut following multiple attempted coyote attacks on dogs and their owners. Concerns are being raised in New Haven County after there were multiple attacks reported in the Platt Park/Traditions area of the town on Tuesday, July 20, with one successfully getting after a dog that had to be treated by a veterinarian, according to Southbury Animal Control.

Comments / 4

Community Policy