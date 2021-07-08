Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker unveiled for WFH professionals

Charge your Qi-devices in an innovative way thanks to the Lexon PowerSound sleek wireless power bank. This wireless power bank provides 360° of sound with its built-in 3-watt Bluetooth speaker. It’s also completely wireless and provides 20 hours of playtime. Set it on top of any wireless station and watch the LED light indicate correct positioning. And, of course, it charges all Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds. What’s more, the Bluetooth speaker fully recharges in 6 hours and is pairable via TWS. Additionally, the PowerSound features a smooth design crafted from durable synthetic leather. These features make the power bank comfortable to carry, travel with, and a joy to own. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind way to charge your devices, this power bank is it.