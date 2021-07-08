Cancel
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker unveiled for WFH professionals

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork from home has ensured we spend countless hours on video conferences and business calls. If you are like me, still struggling with the ear-hurting earbuds/headphones; Sony has devised a wireless neckband speaker that should take blockade of earphones from our ears and add speaker/microphone around the shoulder for seamless calling and entertainment. Designed as a companion for individuals working from home, the SRS-BB10 is lightweight – weighs only 113 grams – and convenient so you don’t feel the weight on the shoulders and the urge to take it off for hurting the ears.

