Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NokF5_0arEraBf00
Haylee Drake posted photos of the bullet holes in her car to Facebook. Photo Credit: Haylee Drake

New Jersey State Police are seeking information in a Route 78 road rage shooting investigation.

The driver of a large, black newer model SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired a weapon and struck the victim's vehicle on the westbound side of the highway following a road rage incident around 8:25 p.m., State Police said.

Troopers from the Troop “B” Perryville Station responded to the scene at milepost 28 in Bedminster, where the driver of a Toyota Camry said that her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The other driver had already fled the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perryville Station Detective Bureau at 908-730-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#New Jersey State Police#Troop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Bensalem Police Probe Car Wash Arson

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say set fire to a money machine at a car wash in Bensalem overnight Wednesday. Security footage obtained by police captured a man using a blowtorch to set a money machine on fire around 2:40 a.m. at the Red Rhino Car Wash on Bristol Pike, according to Bensalem police.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 57-year-old on Long Island. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, in Hempstead, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said the man riding the motorcycle was southbound on Baldwin Road when he was involved in...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Route 46 Stop Yields 500 Oxy Pills, Hudson Driver Jailed

A Palisades Park police officer nabbed a driver from Jersey City with nearly 500 Oxycontin pills before dawn Thursday, authorities said. Officer Hochan Choi stopped a 2016 BMW X5 driven by Christopher Nunez, 27, for several motor vehicle violations on eastbound Route 46 around 2:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.
Passaic County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man With Anabolic Steroids Wields Fake Firearm At Mt. Olive Apartment Complex

A 23-year-old Passaic County man was arrested for drug possession and wielding a fake firearm during an argument at a Morris County apartment complex, authorities said. Santiago Montoya, of Little Falls, is accused of brandishing an imitation firearm with the orange safety tip removed during an argument with a woman at Overlook Apartment Complex in Mount Olive around 9:55 p.m. Monday, police said.
Brigantine, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Indicted For Beating Wife Dead With Hammer

A South Jersey ma has been indicted in connection with last summer's alleged beating death of his 30-year-old wife, authorities said. An Atlantic County Grand Jury returned an indictment on a first-degree murder charge against Robert Declementi, 37, of Brigantine, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill. Brigantine police...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Technicality Could Lead To Lighter Sentence For Trucker Guilty In 22-Year-Old NJ Man's Death

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ruled that a lower court's sentencing of a trucker convicted of killing three people including one from New Jersey was too harsh. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Jack Edward Satterfield III's sentence of 3 consecutive 6-year prison terms on each of those counts-- one jail term for each of the people killed in the crash-- is illegal as you can only leave the scene of a crime one time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy